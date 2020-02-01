CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.27% of BlackRock worth $208,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,125,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,354,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in BlackRock by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,337 shares of company stock worth $28,974,874. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.58.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $527.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $514.57 and its 200-day moving average is $469.17. The stock has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.54 and a 52-week high of $547.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

