CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,617,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.0% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.20% of Medtronic worth $296,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $167,466,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 155.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $129,292,000 after buying an additional 725,146 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Medtronic by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,441,000 after buying an additional 612,507 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Medtronic by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $556,683,000 after buying an additional 545,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Medtronic by 497.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 559,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,774,000 after buying an additional 465,930 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

NYSE:MDT opened at $115.44 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

