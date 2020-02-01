CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,080,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,738 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $165,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

