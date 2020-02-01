CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,493,293 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 205,159 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.13% of Starbucks worth $131,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

SBUX opened at $84.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

