CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Capital One Financial worth $104,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,650,000 after purchasing an additional 53,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 807,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 10,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $1,062,652.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,079,576.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,735 shares of company stock valued at $29,459,962. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.83. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.77.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

