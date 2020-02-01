CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425,631 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $166,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 25,974 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,813,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,297,000 after buying an additional 348,651 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 34,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.75. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $63.09.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Citigroup downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.