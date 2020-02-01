CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,573,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,002 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.90% of Mplx worth $243,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 945,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 380,366 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 768,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 215,331 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

MPLX opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mplx from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.07.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

