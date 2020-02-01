CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.46% of Microchip Technology worth $116,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 63,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,316,000 after buying an additional 51,466 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $112.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

