CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $109.78 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 236,001 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.72% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $109,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,770,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $196.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $130.87 and a twelve month high of $210.18. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.05 and its 200 day moving average is $179.17.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $203.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $185.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.69.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

