CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $115.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $115,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $179.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.94 and its 200-day moving average is $166.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $141.18 and a 52 week high of $185.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

