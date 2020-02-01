CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $123.64 Million Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.23% of Sherwin-Williams worth $123,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SHW shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.96.

SHW opened at $556.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $397.00 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

