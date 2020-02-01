CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $261.54 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,964,336 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.26% of QUALCOMM worth $261,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 217.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.48. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

