CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $482.61 Million Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,616,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,478,345 shares during the period. Energy Transfer LP Unit accounts for about 1.6% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.43% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $482,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,232,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,002 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,012,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,194 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.09%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,969,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

