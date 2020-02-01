CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,805,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for about 1.3% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $390,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,676 shares of company stock worth $10,741,204 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $143.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $104.30 and a 12-month high of $150.42. The company has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.52.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.