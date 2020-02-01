CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,003,952 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.1% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.21% of Adobe worth $331,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE opened at $351.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.71. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $356.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.