CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,549,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.30% of T-Mobile Us worth $199,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 19.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,322 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 5.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 12.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average is $78.95. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $85.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

