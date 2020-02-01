CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.36% of Automatic Data Processing worth $264,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.70.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $171.39 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $138.13 and a fifty-two week high of $179.89. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.02 and a 200-day moving average of $166.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.