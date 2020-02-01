CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 308.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920,462 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $156,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 92,576 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $11,229,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,951,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 581,726 shares of company stock worth $73,997,205. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

