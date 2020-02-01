CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,772,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.44% of VF worth $176,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of VF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 62,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of VF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,888,000 after purchasing an additional 85,429 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

VFC opened at $82.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. VF Corp has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

