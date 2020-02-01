CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,812,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.4% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.39% of Danaher worth $431,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Danaher by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Danaher from to in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.06.

DHR opened at $160.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.87. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.