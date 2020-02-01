CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 4,845 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.48% of FleetCor Technologies worth $119,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,332,000 after buying an additional 321,775 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter worth $44,665,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,129,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,566,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 813.0% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 106,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,635,000 after buying an additional 95,125 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

FLT opened at $315.23 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.43 and a 1-year high of $322.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.04.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.37.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.