CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,220 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Ecolab worth $269,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 166.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $196.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.83. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.59 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

