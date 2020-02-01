CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,933,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.1% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Honeywell International worth $342,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $173.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

