CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 69,998 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.09% of Boeing worth $162,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $575,048,000 after buying an additional 32,801 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,253,194 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,240,000 after buying an additional 57,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Boeing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $365,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.19.

Boeing stock opened at $318.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

