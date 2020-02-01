CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.76% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $116,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,816.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average is $69.46. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $76.06.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $84.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director James S. Kahan acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.54 per share, with a total value of $276,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.