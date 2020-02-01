CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.61% of CoStar Group worth $133,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in CoStar Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $265,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $161,000. National Pension Service increased its position in CoStar Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in CoStar Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $652.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $625.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $601.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.35. CoStar Group Inc has a 52 week low of $384.11 and a 52 week high of $670.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.42.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $340,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

