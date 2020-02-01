CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,091,722 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,114,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,091,722 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Williams Companies worth $145,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,781,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,174 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,642 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,198,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,901,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,139 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,274,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,700 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 159.15, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

