CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 203,365 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 832,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,365 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Dollar General worth $129,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,261,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after buying an additional 33,844 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $153.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.55 and a 200-day moving average of $153.18. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

