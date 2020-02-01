CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,295 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of S&P Global worth $141,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,239,000 after buying an additional 77,257 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,650,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,911,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.73.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $293.73 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $300.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.51 and a 200-day moving average of $261.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.82%.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.