CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 315,962 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 315,962 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.22% of EOG Resources worth $106,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,195 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 33,753 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 235,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in EOG Resources by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,217 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 55,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

EOG stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

