CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 33,284 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,715,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,284 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $102,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

IWR stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $61.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

