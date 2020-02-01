CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 7,043 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $167,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 13,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.28, for a total transaction of $1,757,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,374.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,675 shares of company stock worth $31,530,718. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $219.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $163.08 and a 52-week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

