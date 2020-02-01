Cindicator (CND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25,240.00

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Cindicator has a market cap of $10.78 million and $25,240.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator token can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, GOPAX and Mercatox. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.04 or 0.02959182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00194194 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00120834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,886,427,557 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ABCC, GOPAX, Mercatox, Binance and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

