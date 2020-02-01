Cindicator Hits Market Cap of $10.89 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Mercatox. In the last week, Cindicator has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $10.89 million and $35,266.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.38 or 0.02946037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00193766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00121650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,886,427,557 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com.

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Binance, HitBTC, Ethfinex, GOPAX and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

