Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGX shares. CIBC cut Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial cut Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut Cineplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$33.77 on Friday. Cineplex has a one year low of C$22.25 and a one year high of C$34.39. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.60.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$418.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$413.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cineplex will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Cineplex’s payout ratio is currently 212.91%.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.