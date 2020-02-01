Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 55.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS stock traded down $4.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.97. 696,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,496. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.12. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $185.93 and a 52-week high of $287.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.