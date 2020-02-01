Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Conning Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070,040 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,116 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.7% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $51,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 258,073 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $45.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average is $48.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

