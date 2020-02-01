Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,329 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.1% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

