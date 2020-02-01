Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Increased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.5% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $157,867,000 after buying an additional 299,499 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.0% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,419,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,903,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,061,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

