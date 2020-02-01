Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Position Increased by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,170 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.14% of Citrix Systems worth $20,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,016,398,000 after purchasing an additional 754,570 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $37,234,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 272.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 371,200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,828,000 after purchasing an additional 271,500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $19,770,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,131,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $135,381.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,342.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,116.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,255 shares of company stock worth $4,013,729 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,333. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.20 and its 200 day moving average is $104.34. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.