Civic Price Tops $0.0336 on Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Civic token can currently be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Bittrex and Livecoin. Civic has a total market capitalization of $22.50 million and $5.83 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 53.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.38 or 0.02946037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00193766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00121650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Huobi, HitBTC, Binance, Livecoin, Gate.io, Kucoin, GOPAX, Kyber Network, IDEX, ABCC, Poloniex, Upbit, COSS, Vebitcoin, OKEx, Bittrex, Liqui and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

