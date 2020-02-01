Claymore (CLM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Claymore token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinExchange and VinDAX. Claymore has a total market capitalization of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.68 or 0.02999188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00121130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken. Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken.

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, VinDAX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

