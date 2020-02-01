Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

