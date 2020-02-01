Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price objective (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,309.43.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,851.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,811.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

