Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,476 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

