CloakCoin (CLOAK) One Day Volume Tops $235,315.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00008431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Upbit. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $4.25 million and $235,315.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 67.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003773 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001032 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00038861 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,396,031 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bitbns, Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptopia, Mercatox, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

