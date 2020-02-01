Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Monday, December 9th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Cloudera from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

CLDR stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.97. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $56,165.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $2,317,240.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,163 shares of company stock worth $2,392,658. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 2,485.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

