CNB Bank Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,734 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.0% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $170.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $102.35 and a 1 year high of $174.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day moving average of $145.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

