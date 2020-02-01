Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Getting Positive Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) have trended positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola Consolidated earned a media sentiment score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Coca-Cola Consolidated’s score:

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE traded down $6.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.81. The stock had a trading volume of 32,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,127. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52 week low of $207.58 and a 52 week high of $413.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 20.44%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

COKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.