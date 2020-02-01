Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Raised by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,992 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,100,379,000 after buying an additional 1,756,108 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $786,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,844 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $239,417,000 after acquiring an additional 285,994 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,097,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,715,515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $163,651,000 after acquiring an additional 29,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,411,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,432 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

Shares of CTSH opened at $61.38 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

